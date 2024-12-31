2024 has been an eventful and shocking year as some famous influential Indian people who died suddenly had left the whole world numb.

These deaths are a grave reminder that life is indeed a short journey and no one can escape from the clutches of time and destiny.

Some of the famous influential Indian people who died in 2024 are-

1. Ratan Tata

One of the biggest industrialists and philanthropist of our times, Ratan Tata passed away due to age-related issues at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 9, 2024. The loss of the Indian billionaire was mourned by the entire country who had contributed a lot for the development of India.

2. Manmohan Singh

India’s 13th Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi on December 26, 2024. The economist ,who served India as a PM from 2004 to 2014, and brought about a stellar change in the economic scenario of the country died just a few days before the arrival of 2025.

3. Zakir Hussain

A legendary tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain, passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 due to some severe complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease. The four-time Grammy award winner was able to inspire many generations with his iconic music compositions.

4. Pankaj Udhas

One of the popular ghazal singers of India Pankaj Udhas breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on February 26, 2024. He died of prolonged illness at the age of 72 years. His soothing music have moved and healed millions of Indians across the ages

5. Ameen Sayani

A famous radio announcer, Ameen Sayani who helped All India Radio achieve remarkable stardom, died due to a heart attack at the age of 91 on February 20, 2024. His style of addressing the audience with “Behno aur Bhaiyo ” (meaning “sisters and brothers”) as against the traditional “Bhaiyo aur Behno” is still treated as an announcement with a melodious touch.

6. Rohit Bal

A legendary fashion designer of India, Rohit Bal passed away due to a heart ailment at the age of 63 on November 1, 2024. His untimely death didn’t only shocked the Indian fashion industry but was also mourned by Bollywood celebrities and numerous fashion lovers across the world

7. Ustad Rashid Khan

From leaving an imprint in the classical music world to being the voice behind several commercial hits, the 55-year-old singer who juggled the two parallels of Indian music died in January after a prolonged battle with cancer. His untimely death at 55 has left India without its finest and most popular vocalists.

8. Sharda Sinha

Popularly known as Bihar Kokila (cuckoo of Bihar), Sharda Sinha, who was a famous folk and classical singer passed away at AIIMS Delhi on November 5, 2024. Chhath Puja is incomplete across India without playing her soulful songs.

9. Prabha Atre

Renowned classical singer Prabha Atre passed away following a cardiac arrest at her residence on January 13, 2024 at the age of 92. She was was adept at different musical genres, including khyaal, tarana, thumri, dadra, ghazal and also bhajan.

10. Datta Gaekwad

India’s oldest living Test cricketer, Datta Gaekwad left millions of cricket fans altogether in shock after leaving for his heavenly abode on February 13, 2024. The legendary cricketer passed away at the age of 95 at his Baroda residence due to old age-related health problems.