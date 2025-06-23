Why doctors are talking about walking on grass

These days, while health advice often includes fancy diets, fitness apps, or expensive supplements, doctors are now recommending a simple and free way to feel better — walking barefoot on grass.

This age-old habit, also known as “grounding” or “earthing,” is getting attention from health experts. The idea is that when your bare feet touch natural surfaces like grass, soil, or sand, your body connects with the Earth and may absorb tiny natural energies. This connection is believed to help lower stress, reduce swelling in the body, and make you feel calmer.

“Walking barefoot on grass early in the morning is a natural way to relax,” says Dr. R. Malhotra, a doctor in Delhi. “It helps clear the mind and wakes up pressure points in your feet that link to different parts of the body.”

Doctors say this simple habit can improve your mood, help you sleep better, and even improve blood flow. Some research shows that walking barefoot on natural ground may reduce stress hormones like cortisol, improve heart rhythm, and boost your sense of well-being.

And it’s not just about health — it’s also about slowing down and enjoying nature. In busy cities, filled with buildings and screens, walking on fresh grass gives you a quiet break. Many people say it feels like a natural form of meditation.

“People with light anxiety, poor sleep, or tiredness often feel better after adding grass walks to their daily routine,” says Dr. Neha Iyer, a wellness doctor from Bengaluru.

Doctors recommend walking barefoot on natural grass for 10–15 minutes every morning, especially when the grass is still cool and dewy. If you have foot problems or medical concerns, it’s best to check with your doctor first.

In a world where everything feels rushed, this peaceful habit reminds us that good health can begin with something as simple as taking off your shoes and stepping outside.