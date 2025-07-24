Back pain has emerged as one of the most widespread health issues affecting adults today, and the causes may be more routine than many realise.

Health experts warn that common daily habits—often overlooked—could be slowly impacting spinal health and leading to chronic discomfort.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Posture, particularly during long hours at a desk or while using digital devices, is cited as a major factor. Sitting in a slouched position or leaning forward over a phone can strain the lower back and neck muscles. Over time, such positions may cause misalignment in the spine. Specialists recommend maintaining an ergonomic workspace and incorporating stretching breaks every 30 minutes to ease muscle tension.

Sleeping positions are also under scrutiny. While curling up or lying on the stomach might feel comfortable, experts say these positions can distort spinal alignment. Instead, sleeping on the back or side, with a pillow between the knees, is advised to support a neutral spine and reduce stress on the lower back.

Footwear choices, too, can affect spinal posture. High heels or unsupportive shoes like flip-flops may alter walking patterns, placing additional pressure on the back. Opting for supportive, cushioned footwear is considered a healthier alternative for maintaining balance and spinal health.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Another common misstep is improper lifting of heavy objects. Whether it’s household items or groceries, bending from the waist instead of the knees can lead to undue pressure on the spine. Experts stress the importance of safe lifting practices—keeping the object close to the body and using leg strength to lift—to avoid injury.

A sedentary lifestyle further compounds the problem. Lack of physical activity weakens the core muscles that provide vital support to the spine. Medical professionals encourage incorporating regular low-impact exercises such as walking, yoga, or swimming to enhance flexibility and back strength.

While back pain may seem inevitable for many, small changes in daily routines can significantly reduce the risk. Experts emphasise that proactive spinal care can go a long way in ensuring long-term comfort and mobility.