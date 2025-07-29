Health experts say kidney stones can be prevented with simple daily habits. Drinking enough water, eating a balanced diet, and avoiding too much salt are key steps.

Doctors recommend 2.5 to 3 litres of water a day. Dehydration is one of the main reasons for stone formation. People are also advised to avoid sugary drinks and processed foods.

A diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help. Reducing intake of red meat and salty snacks is also suggested. Staying active and maintaining a healthy weight are important.

Kidney stones are more common in hot regions, especially during the summer. Many hospitals report an increase in cases during this time.

Government health agencies are also spreading awareness through public messages. The goal is to reduce the number of cases through better lifestyle choices.

Most kidney stones are preventable. Simple changes in daily routine can protect kidney health and reduce the risk of pain and treatment.