The most common misconception about lung cancer is that only smoking and consumption of tobacco products cause lung cancer. However, air pollution plays a huge role in the spread of this medical condition. Early detection and timely treatment can help in battling this fatal disease.

Now, the treatment of lung cancer can involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and other targeted therapies. Moreover, from diagnosis to post-treatment care, the costs can go up to several lakhs of rupees, causing a significant burden on the patient’s family. Thus, having a health insurance policy is necessity to cater to such medical care costs.

Read on to learn more about the coverage provided by health insurance policies for lung cancer and other crucial details.

Health Insurance Coverage for Lung Cancer

Health insurance plans provide much-needed financial aid during adverse times. The financial assistance can cover your medical expenses and ensure quality and timely treatment, which is essential for battling lung cancer.

Standard health insurance plans may cover your hospitalization expenses, but critical illness health insurance plans provide comprehensive coverage for chronic diseases like lung cancer. They provide lump sum payout upon diagnosis of covered critical illnesses, which is helpful to manage the high treatment costs of lung cancer.

Lung Cancer Treatments Covered by Health Insurance Policies

Health insurance policies generally cover pre- and post-hospitalization and medical expenses for surgeries, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and follow-up care. The common types of lung cancer treatments include:

Surgery

If diagnosed early, surgery is often the best cancer treatment, removing the tumor and affected lung tissue for a higher recovery chance. Thoracic surgeons determine feasibility, as some tumors aren’t surgically removable. Critical illness insurance can provide crucial financial support during these times.

Chemotherapy

Doctors may prescribe certain medications that can be administered intravenously, straight into a vein, or a catheter can administer it, a tiny tube inserted into a big vein and left there until it is not required. Some chemotherapy medicines are also administered orally.

Radiation Therapy

Radiation therapy uses powerful energy rays to destroy cancer cells. They are targeted with precision to kill cancer cells without harming healthy tissues. Both small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) can be treated with radiotherapy.

It is an alternative treatment for surgery, as some people prefer not to go for the latter. Radiotherapy is also used after surgery to kill residual cancer cells that may persist after the operation.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy improves the body’s inherent anti-cancer mechanisms to fight cancer cells. The medications work by enhancing and regulating the patient’s immune system.

Benefits of Star Critical Illness Multipay Insurance Plan

The Star Critical Illness Multipay Insurance policy covers 37 critical illnesses grouped into four categories:

Cancer cover

Heart disease cover

Critical illnesses associated with the brain and nervous system.

Critical illnesses are associated with major organs and other conditions.

The minimum insured sum for the plan is ?5,00,000, which can go up to ?25,00,000. A special feature of the policy is that it provides flexible premium payment options—you can pay the premium quarterly, half-yearly, bi-annually, or even tri-annually. They offer discounts on policy renewal and wellness benefits as part of their wellness programs to encourage you to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle.

With the Star Critical Illness Multipay insurance plan, a specific type of health insurance, you can access hospitalization and diagnostic test coverage for the early detection of lung cancer. It offers comprehensive coverage for pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgical treatments for lung cancer.

Health insurance can significantly ease the financial burden of lung cancer treatment by covering a wide range of medical expenses, from diagnosis to follow-up care. You can ensure timely treatment without unnecessary stress by selecting a policy with comprehensive coverage, reasonable premiums, and a smooth claim process.

Safeguard yourself against this deadly disease by opting for the Star Critical Illness Multipay Insurance Policy and avail quick access to cashless medical treatment at 14,000+ network hospitals.

