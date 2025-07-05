Looking good is something everyone desires. These days, many people feel dissatisfied with their appearance. As a result, some turn to cosmetic treatments, ranging from medications to lose weight and shape their bodies, to surgical procedures, in pursuit of their ideal look.

While some can afford these treatments, many find them too expensive. Those who can usually opt for the latest procedures and advanced options to achieve their desired look. However, these treatments are not completely safe and carry significant risks. Many tend to overlook these dangers in pursuit of their goals, which can sometimes put their lives at risk.

Understanding the Risks

Cosmetic procedures, whether surgical or non-surgical, involve physical changes to the body. This can lead to complications such as infections, allergic reactions, scarring, and in rare cases, serious conditions like blood clots or organ failure. Risks increase significantly if treatments are performed by unlicensed practitioners or in clinics with poor hygiene.

Medicines used to lose weight or reshape the body also come with their risks. According to Dr. PK Dewan, a senior health expert, “Weight-loss drugs are helpful only if you work out. A healthy diet and an active lifestyle are the only long-term, sustainable methods of losing weight and maintaining the lost weight, with medicines and surgery being adjuncts in the journey of weight loss.” Misuse or over-reliance on such medications without proper guidance can lead to dangerous side effects and health complications.

Expert Warnings on Cosmetic Procedures

Experts warn that cosmetic treatments, often viewed as routine, can have serious consequences if not performed properly. Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, a leading dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, explains, “People don’t realize how risky injectable treatments like Botox can be if not done properly. Complications can include paralysis, blindness, and even skin necrosis, where the skin turns black and dies, if a blood vessel is accidentally blocked.”

Similarly, Dr. Soni Gupta, dermatologist and aesthetic physician, advises, “Fillers are bad if done by an unqualified person. Always check for the doctor’s training and medical license. Common side effects include mild swelling and bruising that last up to a week. In rare cases, vascular incidents can occur, but experienced doctors can catch these early and prevent harm.”

Dr. Divya Sidhavaram, senior dermatologist, adds, “If a filler blocks a blood vessel, it can lead to major complications like necrosis of skin. So, it’s essential to go to someone experienced.”

Prioritizing Safety Over Trends

Safety should always be the top priority. Before undergoing any treatment, research the procedure thoroughly and choose a qualified, experienced doctor. Ask about risks, side effects, and recovery time. Avoid rushing into popular or trendy treatments without fully understanding the implications. Your health should come first.

How to Stay Safe When Considering Treatments

Consult certified specialists and verify the credentials and cleanliness of the clinic. Be cautious of promises for quick or unrealistic results. Follow all pre- and post-treatment instructions carefully. If you notice unusual pain, swelling, or other concerning symptoms, seek medical help immediately.

Balancing Beauty and Health

Cosmetic treatments can boost confidence and self-esteem, but it’s essential to balance your desire for a better appearance with your health and safety. As Dr. Bhardwaj warns, “These treatments are not risk-free. Proper knowledge, qualified practitioners, and caution can prevent life-threatening complications.”

Beauty should never come at the cost of your health. Making well-informed choices and prioritizing professional care can reduce risks and protect your well-being.