Cow dung may be smelly and some people may look horrified at the idea of using soaps made with it.

However, cow dung is a natural disinfectant and known for its antibacterial properties and has often been used for traditional health remedies from olden times.

Cow dung can be used for skin in many ways, including exfoliating, hydrating, and treating skin ailments.

These are some cow dung bath soaps you can purchase for pampering yourselves-

1. Cowpathy Cow Dung Soap Neem Oil

This foaming cow dung bath soap is manufactured from dried & pulverised cow dung, obtained from indigenous cows and blending with Neem Powder, Neem seed oils & saponified coconut soap base at proper temperature. Suitable for all skin types from 2 years onwards, Cowpathy Cow Dung Soap Neem Oil is a patented product, cruelty-free, non-GMO, paraben-free, sulphates-free, peg-free, tea free, dermatologically safe, non-toxic, 100% vegetarian, vegan.

2. Hetha Cow Dung Ash Soap

A handcrafted cow dung ash bath soap made with ghee is a wonderful time for pampering yourselves any day. Cow Dung Ash is known to be anti bacterial, anti viral, exfoliates the skin and helps treat several skin ailments. The soap is 100% natural, biodegradable and cold pressed.

3. Gomata Bliss Natural Cowdung Soap ‘Goratn’

A 100% hand-made antibacterial natural ayurvedic chemical free medicinal soap, Gomata Bliss Natural Cowdung Soap ‘Goratn’ is made with cow dung base, geru, sesame oil, besan, menda lakdi, camphor satva, ajwain satva, shikakai, kapurkajri, ajwain, turmeric, neem leaves, sankhjura, multani. Besides exfoliating the skin, this soap also treats acne, allergies, skin psoriasis, leprosy.

4. Shrida Gauamrit Soap

This soap contains cow dung and urine known for their anti-bacterial and also detoxifying properties. Shrida Gauamrit Soap also comes packed with natural ingredients which provides multiple benefits to your skin.

5. Goseva Angrakshak Cow Dung Soap

It is a natural soap that brightens the skin and also gives it a fresh look. This cow dung soap is best suited for people suffering from eczema, psoriasis allergies, and also other skin diseases. It is an eco-friendly and also harmless soap. The herbs present in the soap kill bacteria and also bring about gentle cleansing of the skin.