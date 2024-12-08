Top Diagnostic Centres in Guwahati

Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, is a bustling city with growing healthcare needs. As a hub for medical services, it is home to numerous diagnostic centres offering a wide range of advanced diagnostic facilities.

These centres cater to both routine health check-ups and specialized tests, ensuring accurate and timely results for effective medical care.

Apollo Clinic, Ulubari

A leading healthcare provider in Guwahati, Apollo Clinic offers a broad range of diagnostic services, including imaging (MRI, CT scans, and X-rays), pathology, and specialised health screenings. Known for high-quality service, accurate reports, and digital reporting options. They also provide home sample collection for convenience.

Alcare Diagnostic and Research Centre, Bhangagarh

Offers comprehensive diagnostic solutions, including PCR testing, endoscopy, haematology, and radiology. NABL-accredited, guaranteeing reliability and accuracy.

Ayursundra One-Stop Medical Centre, Lachit Nagar

A premium diagnostic centre offering an extensive array of tests such as advanced imaging and molecular diagnostics. Combines cutting-edge medical technology with patient-focused services. Known for a holistic approach to healthcare and timely diagnostics.

SRL Diagnostics

A nationwide chain with multiple locations in Guwahati, SRL offers a comprehensive range of tests, including imaging and pathology.Provides home sample collection and digital report access, making it a patient-friendly option. Renowned for precision, accuracy, and well-organized services.

Bliss Diagnostic Centre, Dispur

Located in Ganeshguri, Bliss Diagnostic offers affordable and reliable diagnostic services, including imaging and pathology tests. Quick service and cost-effective health packages.

Gloria Diagnostic Centre, Bamunimaidan

Specializes in imaging diagnostics like X-rays, CT scans, and ultrasounds, along with routine pathology. Known for efficient operations and professional staff. And dependable option for both basic and advanced diagnostics.

Matrix Diagnostic Centre

Provides general and specialized diagnostic services, including wellness packages and radiology. Known for modern infrastructure and quick service delivery.

These diagnostic centres are integral to Guwahati’s healthcare infrastructure, offering state-of-the-art facilities, NABL accreditation, and patient-centric services.

Whether you need advanced imaging or routine tests, centres like Apollo Clinic, Primus, and Ayursundra stand out for their technology and service.

Additionally, centres such as SRL Diagnostics and Bliss Diagnostic offer convenient and affordable solutions for a wide range of healthcare needs.