Guwahati: IIT Guwahati researchers have developed an advanced biological method using methanotrophic bacteria to convert methane and carbon dioxide into eco-friendly biofuels.

This innovative approach marks a significant step forward in sustainable energy solutions and climate change mitigation.

The study addresses two pressing global challenges – the harmful environmental impacts of greenhouse gases and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves.

Methane, a greenhouse gas that is 27 to 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide, significantly contributes to global warming.

Turning methane and carbon dioxide into liquid fuels can reduce emissions and provide renewable energy, but existing chemical methods are energy-intensive, expensive and generate toxic by-products, limiting their scalability.

The IIT Guwahati team has developed a fully biological process using Methylosinus trichosporium – a type of methanotrophic bacteria – to convert methane and carbon dioxide into bio-methanol under mild operating conditions.

Unlike traditional chemical methods, this process eliminates the need for expensive catalysts, avoids toxic by-products, and operates in a more energy-efficient manner.

The innovative two-stage process involves capturing methane to produce bacteria-based biomass, which is then used to convert carbon dioxide into methanol.

The team further optimised the process using advanced engineering techniques to improve gas solubility, which significantly enhanced methanol yields.

The bio-methanol produced was blended with diesel in ratios of 5-20 per cent and tested in a four-stroke diesel engine.

Key results include:

Emission Reductions: Up to an 87 per cent reduction in carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, hydrogen sulphide and smoke emissions.

Improved Efficiency: Diesel-methanol blends outperformed pure diesel in terms of fuel consumption, energy efficiency and engine performance, while maintaining similar mechanical efficiency.

Speaking about the research, Prof Debasish Das of IIT Guwahati’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering said that this research is a breakthrough, as it demonstrates that bio-methanol, derived from bacteria feeding on methane and carbon dioxide, can be a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

“Unlike conventional biofuels that rely on crops and create competition with food production, our method uses greenhouse gases, avoiding the ‘food vs fuel’ issue. It is an environmentally and economically viable solution, utilising inexpensive resources while contributing to emissions reduction,” he added.

The biological conversion of methane and carbon dioxide into biomethanol not only provides a cleaner fuel alternative but also has industrial applications as a precursor for producing chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetic acid.

This process offers immense potential to decarbonise critical industries, including oil and gas, refineries, and chemical manufacturing, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

This innovation aligns with global sustainability goals, highlighting IIT Guwahati’s commitment to fostering research that addresses critical environmental challenges while advancing clean energy solutions.

With the potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and minimise greenhouse gas emissions, this advancement represents a significant step toward a cleaner and greener future.