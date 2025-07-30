Guwahati: Guwahati is a city constantly evolving, with modern malls, cafes, and restaurants increasingly dotting its landscape. Yet, amidst this rapid modernization, certain iconic and historic business establishments in the city’s Panbazar and Fancy Bazar areas stand as steadfast guardians of the city’s rich heritage. These aren’t just businesses; they’re timeless treasures that hold a special place in the hearts of generations, weaving together threads of food, history, and community.

From cherished bakeries to beloved sweet shops, these five legendary establishments are a testament to Guwahati’s enduring spirit. They evoke nostalgia, symbolize resilience, and embody the city’s unique identity. Let’s delve into the stories of Shaikh Brothers, Mahamaya Restaurant, Gauhati Dairy, B.N. Dey & Co., and Laxmi Cabin, each a cornerstone of Guwahati’s historical narrative.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shaikh Brothers: Baking Since 1882

Shaikh Brothers holds the distinction of being one of the oldest bakeries in Guwahati and the second oldest in India. For 140 years, it has not just witnessed history but has become a significant part of it. Founded in 1885 by Shaikh Ghulam Ibrahim, who initially started with a soda water plant, it evolved into a go-to destination for quality bakery products in Pan Bazaar. With immense family support, the business flourished and gained its iconic identity. Today, managed by Altah Hussain and his nephews, Shaikh Brothers continues its legacy, proudly serving long-time patrons while welcoming new customers to experience its enduring quality.

Mahamaya Restaurant: A Hub of Sweet Nostalgia

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Established in 1918 by Naoram Barman in Pan Bazaar, Mahamaya Restaurant is another cherished gem of Guwahati. This iconic sweet shop, now owned by Arjun Chandra Barman, has welcomed notable personalities like the late Bhupen Hazarika and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Its reputation for affordability and high-quality treats ensures it remains a favorite among students and daily commuters alike, a true hub of sweet nostalgia.

Gauhati Dairy: Bringing Back Memories

Gauhati Dairy, founded in 1928 by Dhirendra Kumar Dev, has long been a purveyor of delightful sweets and other delicacies. Currently run by Dhirendra Kumar Dev’s son, Ujjal Kumar Dev, in Pan Bazaar, the shop recently underwent renovation. While some loyal customers feel it has lost a bit of its original essence, its rich history continues to draw both old patrons and new, eager to savor its products and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

B.N. Dey & Co: A 160-Year Legacy

Tracing its roots back to 1861, B.N. Dey & Co. holds the unique distinction of being Assam’s first and oldest licensed wine shop. It began as a modest departmental store established by Gopal Chandra Bangopadhyay, catering to British officials. What makes this establishment truly remarkable is that it is now ethically managed by a teetotaler, Pranab Kumar Banerjee, fondly known as Khokon Da, at Cotton University Road in Pan Bazaar. The shop offers a selection of fine imported liquors and wines, all while meticulously preserving its old-world charm and ambiance through its décor.

Laxmi Cabin: A Sweet Eatery

An 83-year-old establishment, Laxmi Cabin on Hem Baruah Road, Fancy Bazar, was founded in 1942 by Bhupen Chandra Mahanta, a freedom fighter during the Quit India Movement. Now managed by the third generation, Dikshita Mahanta and Arnab Mahanta, this eatery has consistently served its beloved delicacies, most notably the irresistible combination of Samosa and Chai. It remains a household name in the city, standing strong as a popular and affordable spot, especially among students.

Taste the Timeless

Over the decades, these business establishments have transcended their commercial ventures to become integral parts of Guwahati’s identity. Each holds historical significance, having been patronized by notable figures from both pre- and post-Independence eras.

As Guwahati continues to flourish as a commercial and cultural hub, these iconic businesses remain unwavering pillars of its heritage. They are more than just places of commerce; they are keepers of memories, weavers of community bonds, and living testaments to the city’s enduring spirit.