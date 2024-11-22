Guwahati: Following the grand success of the inaugural Guwahati Premier Football League, the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) is set to organise the second edition of the league from November 22 to December 22, 2024, at Judges’ Field in Guwahati.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament, which will follow a league-cum-knockout format, with two matches scheduled to be played each day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The participating teams are North East United FC (NEUFC), Barekuri FC, United Chirang Duar FC, FC Green Valley, Gauhati Town Club (GTC), Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Assam Police and Sunrise Athletic Club.

Moreover, Red Bee Inc, Gplus Athletico, Pride East Mavericks, Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA), ASEB Sports Club, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Oil India Limited (OIL) and Deka Bricks Industry Sports Club (DBISC) are also participating in the tournament.

Also Read: Assam girls lose in doubles semis of ITF juniors tennis tourney

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The teams participating have been grouped into two clusters.

Cluster-1 includes DBISC, SAI, ASEB Sports Club, United Chirang Duar FC, OIL, Gplus Athletico, GTC, and FC Green Valley.

Cluster-1 includes Barekuri FC, Sunrise Athletic Club, Assam Police, NEUFC, NRL, Red Bee Inc, Pride East Mavericks and NFRSA.

The tournament’s opening ceremony will take place at Judges’ Field on November 22 at 3.30 pm.

On the inaugural day, DBISC will face SAI at 1.30 pm, while Assam Police will take on NFRSA at 4 pm.

The semi-finals are set for December 20, with the final scheduled for December 22.