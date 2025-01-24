Guwahati: A man tragically lost his life after he was reportedly assaulted by his own nephew in a drunken brawl at Mathgharia locality in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Uday Rai Chowdhury.

According to sources, the deceased was consuming alcohol with his nephew Raja Basumatary at a house in Mathgaria.

It is learned that Chowdhury was the maternal uncle of Raja Basumatary.

In the evening, a seemingly casual talk between Chowdhury and his nephew soon turned into a heated argument, which then spiraled into violent confrontation.

Basumatary repeatedly hit Chowdhury with a wooden baton.

Chowdhury, severely injured, was rushed to the hospital by his family members, but declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors.

Following the incident, local police arrived at the scene, arrested Basumatary, and initiated legal proceedings against him.