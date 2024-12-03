Guwahati: A total of 461 players from 20 countries will participate in the ‘2nd Guwahati Masters Super 100′ badminton tournament being played in the city this week, with the main draw starting on Wednesday.

Defending women’s doubles champions Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, along with the talented men’s singles player Priyanshu Rajawat, will look to fly the Indian tricolour high in the tournament.

The duo of Ashwini-Tanisha and Rajawat have been given top billing in their respective events, and badminton fans will be hoping that the Indian shuttlers repeat last week’s performance at the ‘Syed Modi International Super 300,’ where the hosts had a representative in all five finals and won three of them.

Apart from men’s singles and women’s doubles, the Indian mixed doubles combination of Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath is seeded No. 1, while a lot will be expected from the men’s doubles second seeds Hariharan Aasakarunan and R Ruban Kumar.

Tournament organising secretary Omar Rashid said the idea behind hosting the Super 100 is to provide young Indian talents with a platform to showcase their skills.

“The performance in the first edition last year played an important role in helping Ashwini and Tanisha qualify for the Paris Olympics. We are hoping that a few players will grab this opportunity, not just to showcase their talent but also build a foundation that will elevate their careers from here on,” he added.

All eyes will also be on the performance of the new mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha, who recently reached the final of the Syed Modi International earlier this week.

In women’s singles, the Indian challenge will be shouldered by the likes of Unnati Hooda and national silver medallist Tanvi Sharma.