Guwahati: A police team from Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati, Assam arrested a man suspected of being involved in a mule-account scam.

Police sources informed that the man was arrested based on specific inputs.

The accused was identified as Abdul Rashid Ahmed, 34, a resident of Nizarapar near Guwahati College.

During the search of his body and his house, several items were recovered from him.

The items include several passbooks of which none were in his name.

They also recovered bank account opening forms, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, cash amounting to Rs 8,000 and his mobile handset.

The accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the mobile device by throwing it into a nearby drain.

Police said that the accused is accused of being involved in a mule account scam that has been going on for some months in the city.

Further investigation is being carried out by the police.