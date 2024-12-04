Guwahati: Assam shuttler Isharani Baruah lost to Anmol Kharab in the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Isharani, seeded eighth, played her heart out against India’s Asian Championship star player Anmol but ended up on the wrong side of a 21-10, 18-21, 21-18 score line.

Top seed Priyanshu Rajawat was made to sweat by compatriot Arya Bhivpathki in the men’s singles second round, while young Tanvi Sharma defeated seventh seed Tanya Hemanth to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

Rajawat fought back from 11-16 and saved a game point in the opening game to defeat Bhivpathki 22-20, 21-14 in 35 minutes, while Tanvi overcame Tanya 21-18, 21-14 to advance.

In the paired event, mixed doubles top seeds Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Adya Variyath, along with fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, remained on track for a potential showdown in the quarterfinals.

The top seeds defeated Nithin HV and Anagha Pai 21-14, 21-10, while Dhruv and Tanisha overcame the Chinese duo of Liao Pin Yi and Huang Ke Xin 22-20, 21-19.

The second edition of the tournament, jointly organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Assam Badminton Association (ABA), aims to provide much-needed exposure to young Indian shuttlers.

Like Tanvi, the up-and-coming youngster Shriyanshi Valishetty also grabbed the opportunity to impress with a 21-19, 21-14 win over Unnati Hooda.

In the day’s other matches, Tasnim Mir squandered two match points, then saved two herself before defeating compatriot Ira Sharma 21-13, 19-21, 24-22 in just under an hour.

She will now face defending champion Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand, who comfortably defeated Tanishq MP 21-5, 21-7.