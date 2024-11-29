Guwahati: The ’44th All Assam Senior Inter-District Boxing Championship’ begins today at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Guwahati.

The state-level competition for the men’s and women’s elite categories will feature boxers competing across 10 weight divisions, in accordance with the latest world boxing rules.

Approximately 300 participants, including boxers and referees from around 30 districts across Assam, are expected to take part in the championship.

The event hosted by the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), which will conclude on December 2, will have its formal inaugural ceremony on Saturday at 3 pm.

Secretary general of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and general secretary of AABA Hemanta Kumar Kalita emphasised the significance of the event as a selection trial for Assam’s men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming elite national championship.

The senior national boxing championship, to be held in Uttarakhand in January 2025, has been recognised by the BFI as a qualifying event for the National Games scheduled to take place in Uttarakhand later that year.

The championship will feature Assam’s star boxers, including Ankushita Boro and Jamuna Boro, among others

On the other hand, Olympians Shiva Thapa and Lovlina Borgohain are also expected to represent Assam at the National Games.