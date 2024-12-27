Guwahati: Two bodies were found near the Garigaon area of Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as a student and a school vehicle driver.

Their dead bodies were recovered floating on the banks of the Brahmaputra River near the Garigaon in Guwahati.

The deceased Juhi Das and Hirakjyoti Das were reported missing for the past three days.

They allegedly had an affair with one another and it has been alleged that they may have died by suicide by jumping into the Brahmaputra river.

The family of Juhi had also filed a complaint at the Jalukbari Police Station alleging that Hirak had abducted Juhi.

However, an investigation is being carried out to find out any possible foul play.

Reports also claimed that there was footage of the two headling towards the river but it was not known what happened later.

It may also be mentioned that although there are allegations of an affair between the two, Hirak was married with a child.

Further investigation is being carried out by the police.