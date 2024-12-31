Assam: One arrested by STF for drug peddling in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested a man suspected of drug peddling in Guwahati.

He was arrested on Tuesday in a raid conducted at Khanapara under Dispur PS jurisdiction in Guwahati.

The accused has been identified as Jakir Hussain, aged 20.

During the operation, the police seized 21 vials of suspected heroin weighing 28.58 grams and cash amounting to Rs 350 from the accused.

Hussain lives in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya but is a permanent resident of Bongaigaon, Assam.

Police said that further investigations into the peddler’s activities are being carried out.