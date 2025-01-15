Guwahati: A 29-year-old bike taxi rider was allegedly murdered in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Akash Choudhury.

He was allegedly murdered by four of his friends on Tuesday night.

The event occurred at around 8:45 PM, and Akash was declared dead shortly after at 9:15 PM at Hayat Hospital.

According to reports, Akash had been drinking with his four friends at a local shop near the Kahilipara Power House.

The evening took a deadly turn when a violent altercation broke out, resulting in Akash being severely assaulted.

Reports claimed that Akash was not only physically attacked but was also thrown in front of an oncoming vehicle, exacerbating his injuries.

One of the accused, Jiyarul Ali, took Akash to Hayat Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but the man succumbed to his injuries en route.

The police have arrested the four accused identified as Banjit Rajbongshi (27), Jiyarul Ali (28), Debabrat Mallik (27), and Tarun Buragohain (25).

They are further investigating the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the group had planned to drink together, and Akash became highly intoxicated.

However, the exact circumstances leading to the altercation and Akash’s death remain unclear.