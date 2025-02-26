Guwahati: A hit-and-run accident occurred at the Six Mile flyover in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday night, leaving a pedestrian with severe leg injuries.

According to reports, a speeding car (AS01FJ5386), driven recklessly in the wrong direction, crashed into two other vehicles, a parked scooter, and ultimately, the pedestrian.

The driver, suspected to be intoxicated, fled the scene immediately, leaving behind liquor bottles in the vehicle.

People nearby rushed the injured pedestrian to the hospital for medical attention.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

