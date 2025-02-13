Guwahati: Kabita Deka, the former Director of the Handloom and Textile Department, was found dead at her residence in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

According to reports, Deka’s body was recovered early this morning, and preliminary reports suggest that she allegedly died by suicide.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The incident came after Deka’s alleged involvement in a corruption case under the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC).

Deka was accused of irregularities in appointments made in the Handloom and Textile Department during 2019-20.

A raid was conducted at her residence last month as part of the investigation.

Additionally, Deka was also implicated in a land scam.