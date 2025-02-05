Assam: Female drug peddler held with heroin in Guwahati

Guwahati: A woman suspected of being a drug peddler was arrested by the police in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday evening.

A team from Panbazar Police Station and Fancybazar Outpost apprehended the suspected drug peddler in Guwahati.

The accused, identified as Soleha Bibi (32), is a resident of 4 No Railway Gate, Fancybazar and was caught during a raid conducted by the police team.

Upon searching the accused, the police recovered 22 plastic containers containing suspected heroin weighing 29.21 grams.

Additionally, Rs 1,050 in cash was also seized from her possession.

The police have initiated a probe into the incident.