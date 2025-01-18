Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell conducted a raid at the residence of a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday morning.

Hiranya Pathak who is posted in Dhubri is accused of owning property that is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raid took place at Pathak’s house in Narengi, Guwahati, where officials from the Vigilance Cell seized various documents and materials. During the operation, the team reportedly uncovered information pointing to another property owned by Pathak in Six Mile, Guwahati.

A subsequent raid is expected to take place at this location as well.

Pathak, who is currently serving as the DFO in Dhubri, has come under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.