Assam: BJP leader Kamal Dey found dead in Guwahati

Guwahati: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Guwahati, Assam was found dead mysteriously on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Kamal Dey, was found dead in the Maligaon area of Guwahati, Assam by locals.

Kamal Dey was the president of BJP’s Jalukbari Mandal.

He was dead near an arterial road.

According to reports, Dey had left for home on Sunday evening but never arrived.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, from various angles.

While the incident seemed to be like an accident in the first place, the police have not ruled out the possibility of a murder.

A motorcycle was also found near the scene, but it did not belong to Dey, fueling speculations about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are currently tracing Dey’s call records and movements to piece together the events leading up to his demise.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, police are exploring all possible angles to determine what happened.