Guwahati: A suspected bike lifter was injured in police firing during an attempt to escape custody in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly took place in the Jorabat area of Guwahati, Assam.

The accused was identified as Babu and was among three bike lifters arrested by the Basistha Police.

However, the police said that while being taken for further proceedings, Babu attempted to evade.

In order to stop the suspect, the police had to resort to controlled firing.

The accused was hit in the leg and injured.

The police team managed to apprehend him and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is being carried out.