Guwahati: A 75-year-old woman has reportedly been infected with the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) at a private hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The 75-year-old woman is currently under treatment in the hospital’s Medicine Unit 2 and is recovering well.

Her 80-year-old husband, who is experiencing similar symptoms, is receiving intermittent oxygen support and is awaiting test results for the virus.

Earlier, a 10-month-old infant from Lakhimpur, Assam, was diagnosed with HMPV and treated at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Following the report, Dr Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), addressed public concerns, stating that HMPV has been present in India since 2001 with limited reported cases.

He also explained that the virus primarily affects children under five years of age, causing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and respiratory tract infections.

He also stated that there is no immediate cause for public alarm, Dr Sarma advised seeking medical attention, wearing masks, and avoiding large gatherings, especially for children and the elderly.

He also clarified that although precautions similar to those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic are recommended, HMPV is generally less severe than COVID-19.