Assam: 3 labourers injured as wall collapses in Guwahati

Guwahati: An old wall collapsed on three labourers working on the drainage system, leaving them severely injured in Guwahati, Assam.

The incident took place near Chabipul Chariali in Athgaon, Guwahati where the labourers were engaged in digging and dredging works as part of the Public Works Department’s (PWD) citywide drainage project.

The injured labourers were immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

According to initial reports, one of the labourers remains in a critical condition.

Workers have been engaged in large numbers across Guwahati to undertake the necessary works to ensure a well prepared drainage system ahead on monsoons.

Further investigation is being carried out regarding the incident.