Guwahati: A 25-year-old woman was found dead mysteriously in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Tarun Nagar locality in Guwahati, where the lifeless body of 25-year-old Pratiksha Sharma was discovered.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The body was found inside her rented accommodation under mysterious circumstances.

Pratiksha, a native of Tinsukia district in Assam, was employed in a private organisation in Guwahati.

Police have begun an investigation into the case.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They have also retrieved the CCTV footage revealing a young man entering her room around 11 pm the previous night.

While the identity of the man remains unknown, his presence in the vicinity of Pratiksha’s room has raised suspicions about his potential involvement into the dead.

The police are currently investigating the matter from all angles including murder.