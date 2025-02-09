Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Assam Police conducted two separate operations in Guwahati, seizing a total of 22.37 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) and arresting four individuals.

On Saturday, the GRP carried out a targeted operation aboard the New Delhi Rajdhani Express, seizing 17.8 kg of cannabis from the belongings of two passengers, Sonu Mishra (29) and Monoj Kumar (27), both from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The duo was arrested on the spot, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Basistha Police Station and the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police raided a location in Nalapara, Guwahati, arresting two suspected drug peddlers, Akash Swargiary (25) and Robert Basumatry (25).

The police recovered 4.57 kg of cannabis, three mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs. 5,800 from their possession.

All four arrested individuals are currently under investigation.