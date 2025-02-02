Guwahati: A 17-year-old girl from Bihar, residing in Assam, has succumbed to suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at a private hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

This is the first reported case of GBS in Assam this season, according to doctors.

The Class 12 student was admitted to Pratiksha Hospital around 10 days ago and diagnosed with GBS, a rare condition causing sudden numbness and muscle weakness.

Symptoms include severe weakness in limbs and loose motions.

The girl’s condition deteriorated, and she was put on ventilator support. Despite efforts, she passed away due to a severe variety of GBS, reports stated.

Doctors fear there may be more cases in the coming days, citing a recent wave of GBS cases across India.

A senior paediatrician surgeon stated that GBS cases are detected annually in Assam and are usually not severe.

It may be mentioned that the girl’s parents had arranged for an air ambulance to take her to Delhi for advanced treatment, but unfortunately, she did not survive.