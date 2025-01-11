Assam: 105 bird species recorded at Deepor Beel

Guwahati: A recent bird census at Deepor Beel in Assam recorded a count of 12,245 birds representing 105 species.

The census was organized by the Guwahati Wildlife Division, utilizing the Visual Encounter Survey methodology to document the region’s avifauna.

The event drew widespread participation from experts, students, NGOs, and forest officials, with renowned ornithologist Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury lending his expertise.

This year, the number of species saw an increase as compared to last year. The latest count was conducted on January 9.

Officials said that last year the count was conducted in February and by then most of the migratory birds had already left.

Deepor Beel is a permanent freshwater lake and bird sanctuary that’s part of a former channel of the Brahmaputra River.

As Assam’s only Ramsar site, it was designated in 2002 for its rich biodiversity and aquatic life forms.

Deepor Beel is situated approximately 13 kilometres southwest of Guwahati city.