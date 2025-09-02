With the Durga Puja round the corner, NENow starts a series of extraordinary stories of the commoner whose astonishing skills get a platform during the festive season and the show goes on. Share if you have one…

Kolkata: The much-awaited Durga Puja is knocking on our doors.

For any Bengali residing at any nook and corner of the world, the patience seems to be fading.

It’s that time of the year when the excitement level reaches the zenith.

Be it in West Bengal or anywhere else, cultural activities are conspicuous by their presence.

Music, drama and shows with glitz and glamour hog the limelight.

In the midst of this a penchant for standing out remains the mantra. Some have the last laugh, some’s efforts come a copper.

Back here in the City of Joy, a 30-something housewife is silently but religiously making her presence felt.

Priyadarshini Guha has mustered the art of storytelling on the ramp.

And she picks Durga Puja to showcase her skills as the person behind the screen.

Ramp walk is all about showcasing a myriad of attire that models display.

But in Priyadarshini’s case, her models are characters which embody a panache to express emotions dwelling on a specific subject.

Be it a tribute to 100 years of Indian cinema or a musical ode or encapsulating the essence of a Zamindar family, Priyadarshini’s subjects have often traversed away from the cliched formula.

And every fashion show turn out to be a form of storytelling enchanting the audiences who are rapt in mesemerisation.

Being an ex-model herself, Priyadarshini uses all her expertise to guide her comrades who blindly follow her instructions – and the end result – a standing ovation is always a foregone conclusion.

The coming Puja too, she would be designing another tale – the subject of which is under the wraps as of now.

But a little birdie tells us it could hover around the partition, if our sources aren’t taking the mickey out of us.

The amiable director is keeping a busy schedule working on the script, imparting the nuances to her team and so on.

But Priyadarshini prefers to keep a low profile – she is missing on social media platforms yet she is overtly social and affable.

But that’s Priyadarshini!

She lets her work do the talking.

Another surprise on the anvil?

Fingers crossed!