Guwahati: India witnessed a record power demand of 250 gigawatts during last year’s summer, and this figure could rise to 270 gigawatts in the current season. Although May’s unseasonal rainfall helped curb electricity use temporarily, the onset of June heatwaves has caused a sharp increase in demand. On Monday, the country’s power usage reached approximately 241 gigawatts, marking the highest consumption recorded in 2025 so far.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking at a press conference in New Delhi as part of the Centre’s presentation on 11 years of achievements in the power sector, assured that the infrastructure is in place to meet even the projected peak. “We are fully equipped to handle demand, even if it rises to 270 gigawatts,” he stated.

To ease strain on the power grid, the government is advocating for standardised air conditioner temperature settings, encouraging users to avoid setting ACs below 20°C. This move is aimed at reducing the risk of grid overloads and potential outages during high-demand periods.



In addition to promoting energy-efficient practices, the government is ramping up its support for clean energy infrastructure. According to Khattar, the Centre will soon issue tenders inviting companies to develop battery energy storage systems totaling 30 gigawatt-hours in capacity. These systems will store power from solar and wind sources, helping the country transition away from fossil fuel dependency.

To make the initiative more attractive, the government is offering Rs 5,400 crore in financial incentives, with tenders expected to be released within the next three months.

