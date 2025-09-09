Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the affairs of Vantara, a private zoo operated by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has given the zoo’s management a detailed questionnaire with nearly 200 questions.

The questionnaire asks for detailed information on financial transactions, international animal acquisitions, compliance with wildlife and zoo regulations, housing standards, and procedures for both international and interstate transfers, Hindustan Times reported.

The SIT, led by former Supreme Court Justice J. Chelameswar, recently completed a three-day visit to the 3,500-acre facility.

The SIT, which also includes former Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Customs Commissioner Anish Gupta, met with the company’s chief financial officer, director, and other senior officials.

The probe was initiated after two petitions were filed alleging irregularities in the acquisition of animals, mistreatment of animals, financial inconsistencies, and non-compliance with wildlife laws.

While the court noted that the allegations lacked supporting material, it still formed the SIT to investigate the claims.

The SIT’s inquiry focuses on several key areas, including financial dealings and potential money laundering, the acquisition of animals from both India and abroad, and compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and other zoo regulations.

It is also looking into housing standards and veterinary care. During their visit, the SIT members questioned Vantara‘s chief financial officer and other directors. They also inspected the center’s enclosures, quarantine facilities, and medical infrastructure.

According to The Print, the management has been asked to provide details about its international partners who have donated wildlife species.

To support its investigation, the SIT is collaborating with 16 other agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and the Customs department.

The SIT has also summoned officials from the wildlife and forest departments of Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh to examine the transfer of elephants and other species from those states to Vantara.

The investigation team has so far interviewed about 10 people, including journalists, petitioners, and representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), asking them to submit any evidence of wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Vantara told HT that the center is “committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law” and will cooperate with the investigation.

The SIT is mandated to verify the information in the petitions and submit its report to the Supreme Court by September 12. This report will determine the basis for any further legal action.