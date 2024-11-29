Guwahati: The Sikkim government has launched the fourth and final expedition of the year to conduct a comprehensive assessment of several high-risk lakes in high-altitude areas.

The focus of the expedition is on designing robust strategies to mitigate glacial floods.

The expedition team has been exploring two mitigation proposals, lowering the water level at Shako Cho glacial lake and constructing a retention structure at Dolma Sampa.

Accordingly, the expedition team will conduct a lake discharge study, subsurface geophysical study, topographical mapping, debris deposition analysis and flood level measurements from November 27 to December 5.

In earlier expeditions, a comprehensive assessment of several high-risk lakes was completed.

Additionally, automatic weather and water level monitoring stations have been installed at Shako Cho and South Lhonak Lake with support of the Swiss Development Corporation.

The monitoring stations have started providing daily weather data, water level data and photographs. They also have built-in alert systems in case of sudden changes in water levels.

The study will help refine mathematical modelling of glacial floods and the design of retention structures.

The participants of the expedition include scientists and engineers from the Science and Technology Department, Mines and Geology Department, National Disaster Management Authority and the United Nations Development Programme, supported by the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The team’s main challenge will be the high altitude of 17,000 feet and sub-zero temperatures.

The team has already reached Thangu after offering prayers at the Lachen Monastery, alongside the Lachen Dzumsa.

The expedition underscores the Sikkim government’s commitment to proactively addressing glacial hazards and safeguarding the communities and the ecosystem.