Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Vantara, a private zoo owned by industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, located in Jamnagar.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant were also present during the visit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vantara is home to over 2,000 species and more than 150,000 wild animals. During his visit, PM Modi explored various facilities at the zoo.

The visit comes at a time when Vantara has been at the center of controversy, particularly regarding claims made by Anant Ambani about the animals housed there. Last year, Anant Ambani had claimed that the zoo houses more than 200 “rescued” elephants, sparking questions about the nature of their rescue and how these animals were acquired.

While at Vantara, PM Modi interacted with a variety of species, many of which were rescued. He also visited the zoo’s wildlife hospital, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including MRI machines, CT scanners, and ICUs. The hospital houses multiple specialized departments, such as Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, and Internal Medicine.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Prime Minister spent time feeding and playing with several animals, including Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, a rare and endangered clouded leopard cub, and a caracal cub. The white lion cub PM Modi interacted with was born at Vantara after its mother was rescued and brought to the zoo for care.

The Prime Minister also took time to meet with the doctors, staff, and workers who manage the zoo’s various operations, thanking them for their dedication to wildlife conservation and animal welfare.