As the relentless heatwave tightens its grip on northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of extremely high temperatures over the next couple of days. Parts of the national capital have already recorded a scorching 45.5°C, with little relief expected until June 13 night or June 14, when a western disturbance may bring some light rainfall, according to the IMD.

Jalandhar in Punjab has emerged as the hottest city in India so far this June, registering a searing 48°C, based on data from AQI India. Several other cities in northern India are trailing closely behind, with temperatures hovering around 47°C.

India currently dominates the global heat charts, accounting for 24 of the 25 hottest cities worldwide. The only non-Indian city in the list is Al Hufuf in Saudi Arabia, which recorded 46°C, highlighting the widespread intensity of India’s summer heat.

Across major cities, temperatures vary significantly. Delhi remains the hottest among the metros at 43°C, followed by Ahmedabad (38°C), Chennai (35°C), and Kolkata (33°C). Bengaluru, known for its milder climate, offers some relief with a maximum of 27°C, making it the coolest major city in the country at present.

With no immediate break in sight and the IMD’s red alert in effect, large parts of north India are eagerly awaiting the forecasted showers for any signs of relief.

