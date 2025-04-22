Hyderabad: A group of 67 former and retired government officials, identifying themselves as the Constitutional Conduct Group, has issued a strong statement condemning the recent clearing of over 100 acres of forested land in Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

The group alleges that the Telangana state government’s actions, aimed at utilizing the land for IT buildings, violate the Indian Constitution and disregard Supreme Court orders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a press release dated April 19, 2025, the Constitutional Conduct Group, comprised of officials who have served both central and state governments, expressed their “dismay” at the incident at Hyderabad Central University.

They pointed out the Congress party’s manifesto commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, questioning the contradiction in the state government’s actions.

The statement also addressed the state government’s response to student protests against the deforestation, which reportedly involved “force, even resorting to arrests and lathi charges.” While acknowledging the government’s subsequent step back, the group remains “concerned about a number of issues concerning this land.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A key point of contention raised by the former officials is the state government’s assertion that the land in question is not forest land. The group presented several arguments refuting this claim, citing Supreme Court orders and the historical land records.

They emphasized the 1996 Godavarman case, where all states were directed to identify forests based on their dictionary meaning, irrespective of ownership.

According to the group, the then Andhra Pradesh government, of which Telangana was a part, “failed to constitute the SEC and therefore did not identify all forests as directed by the Supreme Court.”

They further stated that Telangana, after its formation in 2014, also did not undertake this exercise.

The statement pointed out that had the Supreme Court’s directives been followed, the Kancha Gachibowli land, described in records as “wasteland,” would “very likely have been identified as forest.”

The group also criticized the timing of the land clearing, noting that it occurred after the Supreme Court, in early 2025, once again directed states to identify and geo-reference all forests.

They questioned the purpose of a committee formed by the Telangana government in March 2025 for this very purpose.

“We wonder what the purpose was of setting up a committee to identify all forests as per the Supreme Court’s directions, if such forests are destroyed without any concern for the legality, or the protests of citizens, or the biodiversity and wildlife of the area,” they said.

The former officials highlighted the rich biodiversity of the affected area, reporting the presence of “many migratory birds, 220 species of other birds, deer, 700 species of plants, the critically endangered star tortoises, and the Hyderabad Tree Trunk spider—an endemic species found nowhere else in the world!” They welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent reiteration of its orders regarding forest identification.

The statement underscored the ecological importance of the 400-acre patch, emphasizing its role in rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, moderating the city’s “heat island” effect, and acting as a “green lung.”

They expressed disbelief that the Telangana government had “completely disregarded” these benefits in its “disastrous push to denude the area of its green cover.”

The group deemed this action “nothing less than ecocide,” especially given the consensus on increasing heat waves and water shortages.

While acknowledging the government’s withdrawal from confrontation, the Constitutional Conduct Group expressed alarm over reports of Rs 10,000 crore taken from private parties against the land.

They also voiced concern over media reports suggesting the government intends to convert the area, including university land, into an “eco-park.”

The group clarified that “an eco-park is not a forest; it is a human-centric ‘developmental’ activity, and not in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement.”

They urged the state government to instead ensure the Expert Committee diligently implements the Supreme Court’s orders and protects all identified forests.

They also pointed out the Congress party’s advocacy for accountability and stakeholder consultation, urging the Telangana government to demonstrate these principles.

They hoped for the cancellation of the proposed auction or allotment of the land and for the regeneration of forests in the cleared areas.

The group also noted that the Kancha Gachibowli incident is symptomatic of a wider issue of forest destruction across the country, appealing to all governments to prioritize the protection of forests and biodiversity over “development” at the cost of the environment.