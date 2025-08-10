Guwahati: Residents and local organizations in central Assam’s Tezpur have registered protest against a massive excavation project in the Dhenukhana Hills, fearing a range of severe environmental and cultural consequences.

The excavation is being conducted by a Rajasthan-based construction company, M/s Balaji Construction, for a water supply project under the Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, with a contract worth approximately Rs 70 crore.

Locals said the Dhenukhana Hills are more than just a landscape feature; they form a crucial natural barrier that protects Tezpur town from floods and other natural disasters, and also plays a vital role in influencing the city’s climate.

Protesters, including local villagers and the Heritage Protection Committee of Tezpur, said that the project will destroy this natural barrier, potentially leading to irreversible environmental damage.

The area is also a significant habitat for wildlife, including wild elephants, and is home to a diverse array of plant and tree species, they said.

Local reports indicate that the company is using excavators and heavy vehicles to dig large, pond-like holes and construct roads on the hilltops, even near the ancient Ganesh temple located in the area.

This has already allegedly led to hill erosion and damage to nearby crops, raising further alarm among the community.

The protesters have demanded an immediate halt to the excavation and have called on the district administration to find an alternative location for the water supply project.

They believe that the government’s approach, which they label as “reckless planning,” is destroying the natural environment in the name of development.

The Heritage Protection Committee of Tezpur has warned that if the excavation is not stopped, they will escalate their efforts and join the protests.

The residents’ primary concern is that the destruction of the Dhenukhana Hills will weaken the natural structure of the mountain, making the city vulnerable to the destructive power of the Brahmaputra River.