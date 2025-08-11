Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to wildlife protection on Monday, highlighting the success of Operation Falcon.

Assam’s greater one-horned rhinoceros has now gone two years without a recorded poaching incident, a rare achievement in wildlife conservation.

This “zero poaching” record is seen as a major success for Kaziranga National Park and Assam’s anti-poaching efforts.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Operation Falcon, emphasizing its role in breaking the back of poaching and illegal animal trade.

His statement focuses on the government’s ongoing commitment to combating poaching and illegal wildlife trade, with support from the Assam Police and the Forest Department.

Operation Falcon is a joint initiative between the Assam Police and the Forest Department aimed at preventing poaching.

The operation has been effective in disrupting local poaching activities and dismantling illegal wildlife trade networks.

However, a recent report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and TRAFFIC highlights ongoing challenges.

The report “The African and Asian Rhinoceroses Status, Conservation and Trade” reveals that international trafficking networks are evolving their tactics, potentially threatening even secure regions like Kaziranga.

Malaysia and Vietnam are key hubs for rhino horn trafficking, with Malaysia accounting for 24% of global rhino horn seizures from 2021 to 2023.

Strong security measures, such as armed patrols, surveillance drones, high-speed boats, and intelligence sharing, support Kaziranga’s success. “We monitor vulnerable areas closely, day and night,” said a Kaziranga park officer.

Despite these efforts, experts warn that poaching networks remain active. India and Nepal together host over 4,000 greater one-horned rhinos, with Assam home to the majority. This makes Assam a key target for wildlife traffickers.

To build on the success of “zero poaching,” wildlife experts recommend continuing to track seized rhino horns, strengthening collaboration with global law enforcement agencies such as INTERPOL, and improving local anti-poaching efforts.

As a Kaziranga ranger said, “Zero poaching is not the end; it’s the start of a new challenge. Poachers have not disappeared — they have simply moved to different areas.” This highlights the ongoing need for continuous efforts to protect Assam’s wildlife.