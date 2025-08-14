Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the procurement of 500 MW of electricity from the Ministry of Coal at Rs 5.79 per unit and greenlit a 1,500 MW pumped storage project in Karbi Anglong to address the growing electricity demand.

While the government sees these steps as necessary for energy security, environmentalists have raised serious concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A senior environmental scientist warned that although coal-based power may address immediate energy shortages, it poses long-term ecological risks, including water pollution.

Coal combustion produces fly ash, which contains harmful metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury. If improperly managed, these pollutants can contaminate rivers and groundwater, potentially harming communities downstream.

“Strict monitoring of fly ash disposal is crucial to avoid health risks,” said an environmental activist.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Other environmental impacts include soil degradation, as coal ash can increase soil alkalinity, reducing fertility and affecting local agriculture. An agricultural expert pointed out that farmers in coal-affected areas may face declining crop yields if preventive measures aren’t implemented.

Coal mining also threatens wildlife and biodiversity, with land clearing, erosion, and river sedimentation disrupting habitats for both aquatic and terrestrial species.

“Our rivers and forests are fragile; coal expansion risks irreversible damage to flora and fauna,” said a wildlife conservationist.

The Kopili River and its wetlands, crucial for migratory birds and local fisheries, are already showing signs of stress from nearby coal operations.

Increased sedimentation and water contamination are harming aquatic life and ecosystem health. “Immediate action is needed to protect the Kopili and its wetlands,” said an ecologist.

Coal plants also require large amounts of water for cooling, which can deplete local water resources and impact groundwater levels. Acid mine drainage poses further risks to both human and livestock health. “A comprehensive environmental management plan is crucial before any new coal projects,” urged a former Assam Pollution Control Board member.

In addition to energy decisions, the Cabinet also approved Rs 325 crore for the Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana for FY 2025–26, which offers cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

“Healthcare access remains a top priority, even as we focus on energy,” said a health department official.

Experts stress that Assam must strike a balance between energy development and ecological protection. Proper ash management, water quality monitoring, and stringent mining regulations are necessary to prevent environmental harm.

“Sustainable development is essential for Assam’s future,” said a wildlife conservationist in Tinsukia.

The growing environmental threats are further driven by illegal coal mining operations. Unregulated mining has led to deforestation, river sedimentation, and soil loss.

Even some legal projects, if poorly managed, contribute to water contamination and habitat destruction.

“We’re witnessing cumulative effects of both regulated and illegal coal operations—acidic rivers, thinning forests, and communities bearing the brunt,” explained a tribal rights activist.

Authorities are being urged to increase oversight and implement community-based monitoring to prevent further damage to the state’s ecological balance.