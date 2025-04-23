TV actors Dipika & Shoaib safe, left Pahalgam hours before attack

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim narrowly missed the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of at least 26 people on Tuesday.

The couple had been vacationing in the area with their infant son, Ruhaan, and returned to Delhi just hours before the attack took place.

After news of the incident surfaced, Shoaib addressed concerned fans via Instagram, writing, “Hum sab safe hain, theek hain. Aaj hi morning mein we left Kashmir… and we reached Delhi safely,” expressing gratitude for the outpouring of concern.

During their trip, Dipika and Shoaib shared several photos and videos from their time in Pahalgam, including one of Dipika strolling through the area just two days before the attack. Many fans reacted with shock and relief upon realizing how close the family was to the tragedy.

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, also visited Pahalgam with her husband Shane Gregoire and friends just two days prior to the attack.

She posted picturesque photos from the trip on Instagram and later expressed her sorrow in a story, saying, “This is crazy, we were just here 2 days ago. Praying for all the victims, their families and all the people affected. This is heartbreaking.”

The attack occurred around 3 PM on Tuesday, primarily targeting civilians. Investigations into the motive and identity of the attackers are ongoing.