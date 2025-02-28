Sidharth and Kiara announce pregnancy on Instagram

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have announced they are expecting their first child, sharing the joyful news on Instagram with a picture of knitted baby socks and the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in 2023, have been a beloved couple in Bollywood.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They previously starred together in the hit 2022 war biopic ‘Shershaah’, which was widely appreciated by audiences.

In 2024, Malhotra appeared in the action-packed film ‘Yodha’ and the streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’.

Meanwhile, Advani recently starred in the 2025 Telugu film ‘Game Changer’, continuing to make her mark in both Hindi and regional cinema.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!