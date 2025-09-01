Guwahati: Shah Rukh Khan reunited with Rani Mukerji to share a reel on social media on Monday. The video shows the two dancing to the song “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri” from Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

In the caption, Shah Rukh referred to their shared achievement of winning National Awards, writing, “National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi (Our wishes have been fulfilled)… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always. #TuPehliTuAakhri #TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/macTR5dtk1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 1, 2025

Shah Rukh won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan (2023), while Rani received the award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023).

The song “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri” features Lakshya Lalwani and Sahher Bambba.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shah Rukh and Rani have previously worked together in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Chalte Chalte (2003), and Paheli (2005).

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji will reportedly be seen in the upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.