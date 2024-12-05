Guwahati : The people of Guwahati has literally got caught in the Pushpa 2 : The Rule craze as almost all the seats of the cinema halls in the city have been fully booked for this blockbuster movie till late night shows of Thursday.

Moreover, the booking of the tickets of Pushpa 2 for Saturdays and Sundays are in full swing on the entertainment platform BookMyShow and almost all the seats have also been occupied for the weekend in Guwahati.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and also Rashmika Mandanna, has officially hit theatres on December 5.

Netizens have been in full praise for Allu Arjun’s performance in this much-anticipated movie altogether.

With the hashtag #WildfirePushpa trending on Twitter, it is clear that the film continues the high-octane journey of Pushpa Raj and that it is living up to the massive expectations set by its predecessor Pushpa : The Rise.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also called the movie ‘a mega blockbuster’ and Allu Arjun’s performance as ‘beyond fantastic.’

Adarsh also lauded the director of this 3 hour 20 minute blockbuster Sukumar as ‘ a magician.’

“Pushpa 2 : MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER. Wildfire entertainer… Solid film in all respects… Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic… Sukumar is a magician… The #Boxoffice Typhoon has arrived. #Pushpa2Review,” he wrote in a post on X

“Sukumar knows well that Pushpa 2 carries the weight of humongous expectations and he delivers by crafting a narrative that’s packed with unexpected twists and turns, precisely why Pushpa 2 works bigtime. Another plus is the high-octane action sequences, meticulously choreographed to perfection… Additionally, the dialogues, much like in the first part, amplify the impact of the well-structured sequences,” he wrote.

“Now, to the vital question: Is the runtime [3 hours, 20 minutes] excessive? Could certain scenes have been trimmed for a tighter narrative? Absolutely not. Editor Naveen Nooli’s editing is watertight, ensuring the pacing remains taut and leaving no room for restlessness,” he added.

“Music? While Pushpa 2 may not have a soundtrack that grabs you on the first listen, DSP’s compositions come alive on screen, perfectly complementing the narrative. Pushpa 2 cements #AlluArjun’s status as one of #India’s finest actors. His trademark swag and impeccable dialogue delivery add tremendous depth to his performance. Fahadh Faasil, as the ruthless police officer, is outstanding. An incredible talent… Rashmika Mandanna also makes her presence felt at key moments, despite the focus being on the two male leads. Final word? UNMISSABLE,” he added.





