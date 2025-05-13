Growing tensions between India and Pakistan have led to changes in Bollywood music posters. Some streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music are now removing Pakistani actors from film covers.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has been taken off the album cover of her film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. Now, only her Indian co-star, Harshvardhan Rane, is shown.

The same thing happened with Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Raees’. The original poster showed both Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Now, only Shah Rukh Khan appears.

The song “Buddhu Sa Mann” from the film ‘Kapoor & Sons’ is no longer available on YouTube in India. It used to show Fawad Khan with other Indian actors. Now, Fawad Khan has also been removed from the image on music apps.

However, the poster for the film ‘Khoobsurat’, which also features Fawad Khan, has not been changed.

The producer of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, Deepak Mukut, said he didn’t know about Mawra Hocane being removed. He said, “They didn’t ask me. We all have to follow what the government says.”

Harshvardhan Rane said, “People will think my PR team did this! But I think they are just removing things carefully.”

These changes are happening after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India started ‘Operation Sindoor‘, which includes banning Pakistani content on streaming websites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will not allow threats from Pakistan anymore. He called the new actions a “new normal” in the fight against terrorism.