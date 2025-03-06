Neetu Chandra files PIL against Honey Singh's song 'Maniac'

Guwahati: Actor Neetu Chandra has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song “Maniac,” alleging it promotes vulgarity.

The PIL is expected to be heard later this month.

The petition names Honey Singh, lyricist Leo Grewal, and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi as respondents.

Neetu Chandra, who hails from Patna and has worked in Bollywood as well as Bhojpuri and Maithili cinema, has requested the court to direct the modification of the song’s lyrics.

She argues that the song objectifies women and contains overt sexualisation, misrepresenting Bhojpuri culture.

She also claims that it normalizes vulgarity in Bhojpuri language and goes against the idea of women’s empowerment.