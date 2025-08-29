Guwahati: With a modest budget of Rs 40 crore, the animation epic Mahavatar Narsimha has taken the box office by storm, surpassing all expectations.

And guess what it has even left behind biggies like Coolie starring Rajinikanth and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Junior.

Now can you beat that?

Directed by debutant Ashwin Kumar, the film continues to break records five weeks after its release, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

By the end of Thursday, day 35 of its theatrical run, the film had earned Rs 238.25 crore net (Rs 282.50 crore gross) in India. Despite competition from big-ticket releases like War 2 and Coolie, Mahavatar Narsimha collected over Rs 18.50 crore in its fifth week alone.

The Rajini-starrer has raken in Rs 268.75 crore so far.

The mch-hyped War 2‘s total collection is Rs 229.75 crore till day.

The collections refer to their revenues in its second week.

Mahavtar…hit the screes on July 25 and is going strong.

While both Coolie and War 2 hitting the screens during the Independence Day week are seeing a fall in box-office figures.

Overseas, the animation film has earned over $3 million, mainly from regions with significant Indian expatriate populations. Its worldwide gross currently stands just under Rs 310 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian animated feature by a wide margin. The previous record-holder, Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan, had a worldwide gross of just Rs 30 crore.

The film’s performance in India has even surpassed several international animated releases, including Disney, Sony, and Marvel productions. Notably, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned Rs 56 crore in India, far below Mahavatar Narsimha’s haul.

Surpassing Live-Action Hits

The Rs 310 crore collection has not only set a benchmark for animated films but also allowed Mahavatar Narsimha to outperform recent live-action hits. By the end of its fifth week, the film had eclipsed the lifetime collections of Sooryavanshi (Rs 300 crore) and The Kerala Story (Rs 304 crore).

About Mahavatar Narsimha

An epic mythological adventure, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Produced by Hombale Films, the story chronicles the exploits of Lord Vishnu’s Narsimha avatar and the tale of Prahlad. The film has resonated with children and family audiences alike, paving the way for the sequels in the ambitious franchise.