Legal action taken against influencers over offensive remarks on youTube show

Guwahati: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and comedian Samay Raina are facing legal complaints over controversial remarks made on their YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

The complaints, submitted to the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission, demand strict action against the show’s participants and organizers.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia asked an explicit and inappropriate question, sparking widespread backlash. The complaint alleges that the show’s participants deliberately made obscene remarks about women to gain viewership and financial benefits.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded, stating that while freedom of speech exists, it must not infringe on others’ rights, and violations should face consequences.

Former NCW Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma also condemned the remarks, calling them morally unacceptable. Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Wagamare warned that such language would not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

The complainants have sought criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code and the immediate suspension of the show, citing its negative impact on young audiences, including minors.