Guwahati: The Delhi High Court recently saw a heated exchange between lawyers during a hearing over the inheritance dispute concerning the late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate.

The argument took place between Rajiv Nayar, representing Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdeva, and Mahesh Jethmalani, who was representing Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay’s second wife.

Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a lawsuit seeking a share of their father’s estate, accusing Priya Sachdeva of withholding important documents and details about his will.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the two lawyers arguing in front of Justice Jyoti Singh.

In the video, Jethmalani attempts to speak while Nayar is talking, prompting Nayar to respond, “Please don’t interrupt me. I am not used to your interruptions.” Jethmalani then retorts, “You should get a taste of your own medicine. Don’t shout at me, have some courtesy.”

When Nayar tries to speak again, Jethmalani cuts him off, saying, “If you shout, you’ll get paid back in kind. I am not a pushover.”

The lawsuit filed by Karisma’s children seeks a division of the estate, an account of the assets, and a permanent injunction regarding their late father’s property.

The children also claim that Priya Sachdeva initially told them and their mother that there was no will and that all assets were part of the RK Family Trust. However, a will dated March 21, 2023, was later discovered.

In her response, Priya Sachdeva told the High Court that Karisma’s children had already received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust before the lawsuit was filed.

The court will now decide whether this transfer affects the children’s claim to Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate.